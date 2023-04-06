Press release: Orange issues a 1 billion euros of hybrid notes

Press release

Paris, 5 April 2023

Orange issues a 1 billion euros of hybrid notes

Orange S.A. (the Company) successfully priced the issuance of €1 billion undated 7-year non-call deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes with a fixed coupon of 5.375% until the first call date (the New Notes), taking advantage of favorable market conditions which are reflected by the absence of a new issue premium.

The New Notes are intended to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of BBB-/Baa3/BBB- (S&P / Moody's / Fitch) and an equity content of 50%.

The Company also launched today a tender offer (the Tender Offer) to repurchase its €1 billion Undated 10 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes with first call date on 7 February 2024 (of which €1 billion is currently outstanding) and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN XS1028599287) (the Existing Notes). The maximum acceptance amount of the Tender Offer will be equal to the principal amount of the New Notes of €1 billion.

The purpose of the Tender Offer and the issuance of New Notes is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's hybrid portfolio. Orange's intention is to keep the aggregate size of its stock of outstanding hybrid notes unchanged.





About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 242 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan « Lead the future », built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. « Lead the future » capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

