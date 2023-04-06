Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903751 ISIN: CA74586Q1090 Ticker-Symbol: PUD 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
08:02 Uhr
1,140 Euro
+0,010
+0,88 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULSE SEISMIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULSE SEISMIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,18011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2023 | 00:06
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Upcoming Board of Director Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") announces upcoming changes to its Board of Directors.

At the AGM on May 3rd, 2023, Grant Grimsrud will be retiring from the Pulse Board of Directors. At this time, the Board would like to thank Grant for his contributions to the success of the Company over the past five years.

The Board is also very pleased to announce that Patrick Ward has agreed to stand for election at the AGM. With over 40 years of leadership experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry Mr. Ward, a geologist, is currently the President and CEO and director of Aqua Solutions Inc., a private, green, mid-stream company. He was the founder, President and CEO of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. from 2007 to 2020, when the Corporation was acquired by Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:
Neal Coleman, President and CEO
Or
Pamela Wicks, VP Finance and CFO

Tel.: 403-237-5559
Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559
E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com
Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36e7dbae-2775-4f39-b709-efe7ccdbd38d


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.