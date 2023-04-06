Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Upcoming Board of Director Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") announces upcoming changes to its Board of Directors.



At the AGM on May 3rd, 2023, Grant Grimsrud will be retiring from the Pulse Board of Directors. At this time, the Board would like to thank Grant for his contributions to the success of the Company over the past five years.

The Board is also very pleased to announce that Patrick Ward has agreed to stand for election at the AGM. With over 40 years of leadership experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry Mr. Ward, a geologist, is currently the President and CEO and director of Aqua Solutions Inc., a private, green, mid-stream company. He was the founder, President and CEO of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. from 2007 to 2020, when the Corporation was acquired by Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

