LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended February 28, 2023.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2023 vs. Fiscal 2022)
- Total revenue increased 6% to $15.8 million;
- Software revenue increased 7% to $10.5 million, representing 67% of total revenue;
- Services revenue increased 4% to $5.3 million, representing 33% of total revenue;
- Gross profit increased 10% to $13.1 million; gross margin was 83%;
- Net income of $4.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.20, compared to net income of $4.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.21;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million, representing 40% of total revenue.
YTD Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2023 vs. Fiscal 2022)
- Total revenue increased 2% to $27.7 million;
- Software revenue decreased 3% to $16.6 million, representing 60% of total revenue;
- Services revenue increased 11% to $11.2 million, representing 40% of total revenue;
- Gross profit increased 4% to $22.4 million; gross margin was 81%;
- Net income of $5.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.26, compared to net income of $7.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.36;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, representing 33% of total revenue.
Management Commentary
Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: "We were pleased to see revenue growth return in the second quarter, increasing 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the same period last year, with higher gross margins. The renewal harmonization initiative we implemented to simplify and align software product renewals according to each customer is progressing as planned, and as a result, we are driving improved cross-selling across our organization and readjusting the seasonality impact to a more normal cadence. We also successfully navigated some extensions by certain potential customers in the sales cycle on the software side, while our services business delivered strong growth in the PBPK and PKPD segments.
"Simultaneously, we continued to grow our team during the quarter by recruiting and signing strong candidates with expertise in software and biology to help us accelerate our penetration in key markets. Our ability to successfully recruit professionals with unique and valuable skillsets, especially in this challenging labor market, is a validation of our strength and the value we bring to the industry. These expert consultants allow us to meet the robust and growing demand for our services.
"As part of our updated capital allocation strategy that we detailed last quarter, we began our $20 million accelerated share repurchase program during the quarter, which we expect to complete during our third quarter. Finally, while the global geopolitical and macroeconomic environments have impacted certain customers, our business remains strong and we remain on target to hit our full-year guidance. We expect to continue to see results from our cross-selling efforts and the streamlining of our renewal process," concluded O'Connor.
Fiscal 2023 Guidance and Commentary
Fiscal 2023
Annual Increase
Revenue
$59.3M - 62.0M
10-15%
Software mix
60-65%
-
Services mix
35-40%
-
Diluted earnings per share
$0.63-$0.67
5-10%
Quarterly Dividend
The company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our ESG website.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss details of the company's performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. The webcast will be available on our website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.
Non-GAAP Definition
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect," and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per common share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Software
$
10,487
$
9,758
$
16,561
$
17,120
Services
5,263
5,038
11,153
10,093
Total revenues
15,750
14,796
27,714
27,213
Cost of revenues
Software
843
780
1,728
1,515
Services
1,777
2,050
3,563
4,071
Total cost of revenues
2,620
2,830
5,291
5,586
Gross profit
13,130
11,966
22,423
21,627
Operating expenses
Research and development
1,317
902
2,483
1,784
Selling, general, and administrative
7,779
5,584
15,028
10,572
Total operating expenses
9,096
6,486
17,511
12,356
Income from operations
4,034
5,480
4,912
9,271
Other income, net
1,034
53
1,774
118
Income before income taxes
5,068
5,533
6,686
9,389
Provision for income taxes
(894
)
(1,124
)
(1,267
)
(1,954
)
Net income
$
4,174
$
4,409
$
5,419
$
7,435
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.27
$
0.37
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.21
$
0.26
$
0.36
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,112
20,177
20,200
20,164
Diluted
20,529
20,745
20,657
20,738
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(23
)
(38
)
30
(275
)
Comprehensive income
$
4,151
$
4,371
$
5,449
$
7,160
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
February 28, 2023
August 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,292
$
51,567
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $12
11,398
13,787
Prepaid income taxes
397
1,391
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,335
3,377
Short-term investments
76,052
76,668
Total current assets
131,474
146,790
Long-term assets
Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $16,455 and $15,672
10,501
9,563
Property and equipment, net
822
632
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,190
1,420
Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $8,552 and $7,928
8,358
9,057
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,812 and $2,662
7,387
7,560
Goodwill
12,921
12,921
Other assets
548
439
Total assets
$
173,201
$
188,382
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
350
$
225
Accrued compensation
2,635
3,254
Accrued expenses
535
931
Operating lease liability - current portion
432
461
Deferred revenue
2,050
2,864
Total current liabilities
6,002
7,735
Long-term liabilities
Deferred income taxes, net
1,859
1,456
Operating lease liability
747
943
Total liabilities
8,608
10,134
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
$
-
$
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital -50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,930,623 and 20,260,070 shares issued and outstanding
137,821
138,512
Retained earnings
27,050
40,044
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(278
)
(308
)
Total shareholders' equity
164,593
178,248
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
173,201
$
188,382
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Trended Financial Information*
(Unaudited)
(in millions except earnings per share amounts)
FY 2022
FY 2023
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY
FY
Revenue
Software
$
7.4
$
9.8
$
9.6
$
5.9
$
6.1
$
10.5
$
32.7
$
16.6
Services
5.0
5.0
5.3
5.8
5.9
5.3
21.2
11.2
Total
$
12.4
$
14.8
$
15.0
$
11.7
$
12.0
$
15.8
$
53.9
$
27.7
Gross Margin
Software
90.0
%
92.0
%
92.4
%
86.1
%
85.4
%
92.0
%
90.6
%
89.6
%
Services
60.0
%
59.3
%
65.6
%
68.2
%
69.7
%
66.2
%
63.5
%
68.1
%
Total
77.8
%
80.9
%
82.9
%
77.2
%
77.7
%
83.4
%
79.9
%
80.9
%
Income from operations
$
3.8
$
5.5
$
4.9
$
0.7
$
0.9
$
4.0
$
14.9
$
4.9
Operating Margin
30.6
%
37.0
%
33.1
%
5.9
%
7.3
%
25.6
%
27.7
%
17.7
%
Net Income
$
3.0
$
4.4
$
4.1
$
1.0
$
1.2
$
4.2
$
12.5
$
5.4
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.15
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
0.20
$
0.60
$
0.26
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5.3
$
7.2
$
6.3
$
2.3
$
3.0
$
6.2
$
21.0
$
9.2
Cash Flow from Operations
$
3.6
$
2.6
$
3.8
$
7.9
$
4.7
$
5.5
$
17.9
$
10.2
Revenue Breakdown by Region
Americas
$
8.5
$
9.7
$
11.2
$
8.4
$
8.5
$
10.6
$
37.7
$
19.1
EMEA
3.0
3.7
1.9
1.7
2.1
3.6
10.4
5.7
Asia Pacific
0.9
1.4
1.9
1.6
1.3
1.5
5.8
2.9
Total
$
12.4
$
14.8
$
15.0
$
11.7
$
12.0
$
15.8
$
53.9
$
27.7
Software Performance Metrics
Average Revenue per Customer (in 000s)
Commercial
$
71.0
$
101.0
$
95.0
$
65.0
$
68.0
$
110.0
Services Performance Metrics
Backlog
$
15.4
$
17.0
$
16.7
$
15.9
$
15.8
$
15.4
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income*
(Unaudited)
FY 2022
FY 2023
2022
2023
(in millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY
FY
Net Income
$
3.0
$
4.4
$
4.1
$
1.0
$
1.2
$
4.2
$
12.5
$
5.4
Excluding:
Interest income and expense, net
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
(0.8
)
(1.0
)
(0.7
)
(1.8
)
Provision for income taxes
0.8
1.1
0.7
(0.1
)
0.4
0.9
2.6
1.3
Depreciation and amortization
0.8
1.0
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
3.6
1.9
Stock-based compensation
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.9
1.2
2.7
2.0
Mergers & Acquisitions expense
-
-
-
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5.3
$
7.2
$
6.3
$
2.3
$
3.0
$
6.2
$
21.0
$
9.2
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
346-396-8696
brian@haydenir.com
Renee Bouche
Simulations Plus Investor Relations
661-723-7723
renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com