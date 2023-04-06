DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.1654

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 439009

CODE: GOVD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

