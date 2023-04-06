Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.04.2023 | 11:06
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 6

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ian Henderson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
316.08 pence per share6,115
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


6,115 ordinary 1p shares


316.08 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
6 April 2023
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

© 2023 PR Newswire
