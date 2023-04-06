

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector logged its steepest contraction this year so far, as output and new orders fell at faster rates along with a downbeat outlook, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 42.9 in March from 48.6 in the previous month. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Housing activity was the weakest performing category among the broad construction categories covered by the survey. The rate of decline was among the fastest seen since the global financial crisis.



Commercial activity fell at the steepest pace in three months, and the civil engineering sector returned to contraction after rising for the first time in a year in February.



As building activity and new orders fell at faster rates, companies cut back on purchases and trimmed their workforces, the survey said.



The overall demand for construction work was under pressure due to a number of factors, including rising interest rates, high prices, and uncertainty among clients.



German construction firms remain downbeat about the future of construction activity, citing tightening financial conditions, squeezed budgets, and slow economic growth.



'There were some encouraging developments elsewhere in the data, however, including the most marked improvement in lead times on building materials for 13 years, which pointed to rapidly easing supply-chain bottlenecks and the cooling of price pressures,' Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global, said.



