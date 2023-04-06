Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
06.04.23
09:30 Uhr
277,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
277,00279,0012:06
277,00279,0012:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2023 | 11:34
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Bank Plc: Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and changed outlook to negative

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

6 April 2023 at 12.30 pm.

On 6 April, Moody's Investors Service changed the long-term outlook on Aktia's credit ratings for short-term and long-term funding from stable to negative. At the same time, Moody's confirmed Aktia's short-term funding rating at A2/P-1 and long-term funding rating at A2.

Moody's release is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & funding > Rating.

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 40 545 5810

Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 50 386 1753

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.