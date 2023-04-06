Aktia Bank Plc: Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and changed outlook to negative

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

6 April 2023 at 12.30 pm.

On 6 April, Moody's Investors Service changed the long-term outlook on Aktia's credit ratings for short-term and long-term funding from stable to negative. At the same time, Moody's confirmed Aktia's short-term funding rating at A2/P-1 and long-term funding rating at A2.

Moody's release is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & funding > Rating.

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 40 545 5810

Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 50 386 1753

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.