Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21203.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221227

CODE: JPNY LN

ISIN: LU1681039050

