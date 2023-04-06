

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were steady on Thursday, the dollar seesawed around two-month lows and bond yields held recent declines as investors waited to see whether looming jobs data would confirm a sharper U.S. economic slowdown.



Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $2,019.42 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,035.60.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light today, with a report on weekly jobless claims likely to attract attention.



The latest round of nonfarm payrolls will be published tomorrow despite the Good Friday holiday.



Recent data showing a decline in job openings has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause its rate hikes at its next policy meeting in May.



On Wednesday, data showed that U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March and growth in the country's service sector activity slowed by much more than expected in the month, adding to the gloom surrounding the economic outlook.



