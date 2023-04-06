Anzeige
06.04.2023
Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 475.6821

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 235228

CODE: HLTW LN

ISIN: LU0533033311

------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0533033311 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      HLTW LN 
Sequence No.:  235521 
EQS News ID:  1603129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
