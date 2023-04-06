DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.5711

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38716191

CODE: 500U LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN Sequence No.: 235533 EQS News ID: 1603153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)