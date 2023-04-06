DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 268.0035

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65115

CODE: ACWL LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 235536 EQS News ID: 1603159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)