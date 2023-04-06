DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.5678
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29106967
CODE: NASD LN
ISIN: LU1829221024
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 235538 EQS News ID: 1603163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603163&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)