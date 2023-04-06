DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.0781

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29087946

CODE: U127 LN

ISIN: LU2573966905

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN Sequence No.: 235556 EQS News ID: 1603199 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603199&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)