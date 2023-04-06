DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.538
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2491449
CODE: APEX LN
ISIN: LU1900068161
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN
