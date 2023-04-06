DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 261.3443
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5600957
CODE: SP5C LN
ISIN: LU1135865084
