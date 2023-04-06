DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.2171
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161607
CODE: PAXJ LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 235573 EQS News ID: 1603243 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603243&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2023 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)