Marketing Worldwide Corporation Media Specialist Talks Formula for Success and Hollywood After Dark in Video Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of its latest interview with Robert Blagman, media pioneer and specialist for Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC) ("the Company"), to discuss the divergent paths to success and failure in television.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Blagman taps into his 40+ of experience in the media industry, explaining how his formula for success will lead MWWC to hit its viewership and advertising goals.

"What we do - and what I've been doing for decades - is connecting directly with TV station executives from all around the world seeking out what programming they are looking for in their home market … We also talk with consumers and follow social media trends to secure our path to success. Most importantly we secure a critical mass of TV stations, from around the world, and contract them to carry our series for a full run (not just a "pilot" episode scenario).

With our unique ability to reach more than one third of the planet's consumers via our media partners (TV Stations, Networks and digital platforms)… we then source targeted advertisers and sponsors. Advertisers will always pursue as many "eyeballs" as possible - AND that's what we deliver en masse. We also exploit social media to advance our program's appeal. Included as well is the sale of program and celebrity merchandise mixed with crowd appealing promotions. We leave nothing to chance."

"It's more than a concept", he adds. "It takes calculation and focused effort to execute the plan and create content that resonates throughout the world. This is a tested method that works and has worked for decades. We create media that is culturally relevant to all targeted demographics."

The interview concludes with reference to MWWC's upcoming Hollywood After Dark. A live TV and digital series that will gather celebrities, singers, professional athletes and entertainers for an uncensored, invitation-only event that allows audiences a sneak peek into the socializing world of fame in Hollywood. Hollywood After Dark, which is being funded by MWWC, will film its first episode by July 2023 and will begin taping promotional videos as early as May. Hollywood After Dark will be presented to a global audience via TV stations and pay-per-view (in select countries). We'll be formally announcing the series at the globally renowned NATPE Budapest media conference in June. https://budapest.natpe.com/

Watch the full interview at https://youtu.be/yHx4kDwdiEY

