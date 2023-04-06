Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Citizen Concierge, a company founded by Attorney Olga Ayo, has launched a comprehensive suite of services to guide and support foreign-trained attorneys immigrating to the United States. The platform is designed to address the unique challenges and requirements of the U.S. immigration system.

Citizen Concierge

Olga Ayo, who holds multiple law degrees and has experience in marketing management and international business, personally experienced the difficulties of the U.S. immigration process.

"The immigration process is extremely costly, and legal advice is often inaccurate, improper, or not timely," says Ayo. "I work with people to change the system."

Ayo's struggles inspired her to create Citizen Concierge, which offers a range of services, including assistance in choosing the right law school, preparing for the Bar exam, and meeting immigration requirements for residency. The company distinguishes itself from competitors with its approach and focuses on foreign-trained attorneys. Ayo's journey as an immigrant enables her to empathize with her clients and provide tailored solutions based on her experiences.

"Our ultimate goal is to become the most trustworthy platform for immigration assistance and guidance for foreign-trained attorneys and other immigrants seeking a better life in the United States," says Ayo.

Citizen Concierge's platform provides a user-friendly solution to help legal professionals overcome the challenges of the U.S. immigration system. By providing tailored support, the company aims to assist individuals in achieving their dreams of immigrating to the United States.

