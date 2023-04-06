DJ Hardman Talks Video Event | Surface Transforms Management Presentation and Q&A

Hardman Talks Video Event | Surface Transforms Management Presentation and Q&A

Hardman Talks Video Event | Surface Transforms

Management Presentation and Q&A

We are delighted to announce Surface Transforms will be presenting a live webinar on Hardman Talks at 10:30am on Friday 21 April 2023. Sign up now for your place.

Surface Transforms will be reporting its results for FY 2022 on 17 April 2023, following the recent trading update where the company announced that production capacity issues have been resolved. Demand remains strong and the increased capacity will be sufficient to meet growing demand for at least the next 18 months.

CEO Kevin Johnson said: "We regard the progress made on resolving all the production technical issues to have been a major strategic breakthrough for Surface Transforms. In combination with the progressive implementation of the capacity increase, we are now confident of the timing of ongoing profitability. In our cash flow forecasting we have assumed that the shortfall in the first half of 2023 cannot be recovered in the second half. But even with this, hopefully prudent, assumption we are still expecting to have the cash to maintain the momentum of our three-year capacity installation programme, and to fund our 2023 working capital need [.] Our order book (GBP290m) and prospective contract pipeline (GBP300m) are unchanged."

Management will be hosting a webinar for retail investors to hear the FY 2022 results presentation, with the opportunity to ask questions afterwards. Investors can register to attend via this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_dGojxPYZQ6yAebGhfx3eow

This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those cannot attend the live presentation.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dGojxPYZQ6yAebGhfx3eow

