Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
08:04 Uhr
16,400 Euro
-0,140
-0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,36016,84016:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2023 | 14:34
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: The handover of Swedish housing transaction platform Tambur completed

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 6 APRIL 2023 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST

The handover of Swedish housing transaction platform Tambur completed

Enento Group and the consortium of seven banks have today completed the handover of the Tambur platform, which was developed for supporting housing transaction processes for banks and real estate brokers in Sweden.

As published on 24 March 2022, Enento was informed by the consortium that the consortium is terminating the cooperation agreement in accordance with its terms and will use its right to purchase the related platform consisting of software and source code. Based on the termination notice period, the transfer of the platform was expected to take place earliest during the second quarter of 2023.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Heikki Ylipekkala
Director, Digital Processes
Tel. +358 44 230 9688

Investor and analyst inquiries:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
Tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.