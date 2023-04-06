Tilray Brands, Inc.: Sweetwater Brewing Company Expands West Coast Distribution Into Nevada

ATLANTA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company ("SweetWater Brewing" or "SweetWater"), Atlanta's craft beer trailblazer and the 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S., today announces its extended family of craft brands, which includes Green Flash Brewing and Alpine Beer, is now available in Nevada. SweetWater's portfolio of popular beers, including SweetWater's 420 Extra Pale Ale, Green Flash's West Coast IPA, and Alpine's Duet IPA, are now available in more than 50,000 points of distribution across 44 states, including the following retailers: Costco, Lee's Liquor, Walmart, Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Vons, Trader Joe's, and Target.



Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands, Inc., said, "Nevada is a key market in our strategic expansion plan across the West. We see sky-high potential in that market, which will expand the exposure and reach of our growing family of craft beer brands."

SweetWater's best-selling craft beers will be distributed statewide in both cans and kegs across Nevada through Breakthru Beverage, including:

SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale (5.7% alcohol by volume (ABV)): SweetWater's flagship beer, this best-selling West Coast-style ale is accentuated with a stimulating hop character.

(5.7% alcohol by volume (ABV)): SweetWater's flagship beer, this best-selling West Coast-style ale is accentuated with a stimulating hop character. SweetWater H.A.Z.Y. IPA (6.2% ABV): A straight-up juice bomb endowed with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime and pine.

(6.2% ABV): A straight-up juice bomb endowed with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime and pine. SweetWater Blue Wheat Beer (4.6% ABV): A unique, light bodied wheat ale enhanced with a hint of fresh blueberries.

(4.6% ABV): A unique, light bodied wheat ale enhanced with a hint of fresh blueberries. Green Flash West Coast IPA (7% ABV): Green Flash's flagship brew, this best-seller helped define the West Coast-style IPA style.

(7% ABV): Green Flash's flagship brew, this best-seller helped define the West Coast-style IPA style. Green Flash West Coast Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV): A hazy twist on Green Flash's iconic West Coast IPA that delivers a wave of tropical flavors and aromas of pineapple, stone fruit and lime.

(6.5% ABV): A hazy twist on Green Flash's iconic West Coast IPA that delivers a wave of tropical flavors and aromas of pineapple, stone fruit and lime. Green Flash West Coast Imperial IPA (8.9% ABV): An amplified version of the iconic West Coast IPA featuring an epic wave of hops that deliver grapefruit zest bitterness and balanced by notes of dark caramel.

(8.9% ABV): An amplified version of the iconic West Coast IPA featuring an epic wave of hops that deliver grapefruit zest bitterness and balanced by notes of dark caramel. Alpine Duet (7% ABV): Alpine's original West Coast-style single IPA that strikes a harmonious hop balance.

(7% ABV): Alpine's original West Coast-style single IPA that strikes a harmonious hop balance. Alpine Nelson (7% ABV): A hazy straw hued ale with tropical hop aroma, named after the outstanding Nelson Sauvin hop varietal from New Zealand.

(7% ABV): A hazy straw hued ale with tropical hop aroma, named after the outstanding Nelson Sauvin hop varietal from New Zealand. Alpine Infinite Haze (6.5% ABV): A brilliant Hazy IPA with endless aromas of citrus and berry with notes of fresh apple, peach and orange peel.



About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta's original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater's award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Green Flash

Part legend, part luck, the elusive green flash is a San Diego sensation. But to us, it's more than a burst of brilliant green light as the sun sets into the sea - it's a magical moment that signals the end of an extraordinary day and the start of an epic night. Green Flash pioneered a new style of beer with its iconic WEST COAST IPA® craft beer. Today, its talented brewing team is keeping Green Flash at the forefront of craft beer by innovating specialty ales that are uniquely Green Flash and introducing them to new beer enthusiasts around the country.

Visit greenflashbrew.com and follow @greenflashbeer on all social platforms.

About Alpine Beer

Founded as a small-town brew in Southern California with a passion for great beer and a thirst for adventure, Alpine has been crafting high-quality ales since 1999. Known as the "Home of Pure Hoppiness," people have traveled from near and far to get ahold of our special beers. Today, Alpine remains committed to brewing hop-forward beers and bringing them to beer lovers from coast-to-coast.

Visit alpinebeerco.com and follow @AlpineBeerCo on all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us