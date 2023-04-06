BrainTale, a medtech deciphering white matter to enable better brain care, spin-off of the Paris Region Greater Hospitals, was invited to present with an oral communication at the AD/PD conference (International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease and related neurological disorders) held in Gothenburg (Sweden) from March 28 to April 1, 2023 the interest of its biomarkers platform in Alzheimer's disease patients. Vincent Perlbarg, co-founder, scientific director and president of BrainTale, presented data obtained in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease supporting the interest of brainTale-care digital biomarker platform in patient management as well as in the development of new therapeutic approaches.

Long underestimated in neuroscience, white matter, which represents 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Thus, BrainTale has been developing non-invasive, accessible, effective and clinically validated measurement and prediction tools for patients suffering from brain diseases since its creation in 2018.

Affecting more than 10 million people worldwide every year, Alzheimer's disease incidence tends to increase. The disease is often diagnosed too late to effectively slow its progression, although white matter lesions can be detected at an early stage, notably on the myelin sheath, axons and oligodendrocyte cells.

The oral presentation entitled "Evaluation of digital biomarkers from diffusion MRI to monitor Alzheimer's disease in the daily clinic" highlighted the study conducted on 113 subjects (66 healthy subjects, 34 patients with mild cognitive impairment, 13 patients with dementia) from 5 different institutions. This multicentre analysis showed a stratification of patients based on white matter assessments that were statistically different (p<0.05) for the three categories of subjects: decreased anisotropy fraction (AF) and increased mean diffusivity (MD).

These preliminary data highlight the sensitivity of the white matter biomarkers developed by BrainTale to specific Alzheimer's disease, notably in early forms of the disease. It paves the way for the relevance of such biomarkers as complementary to biological markers not only for early diagnosis but also, and possibly more importantly, for disease progression monitoring. With the new version of the brainTale-care biomarker platform available since a few weeks, centers and partners equipped with BrainTale technology can now improve the management of these patients.

"The invitation for a presentation during AD/PD conference is a strong signal about the interest of our solutions to improve the management of patients in real life and to accompany the development of new therapies against these neurodegenerative diseases" comments Vincent Perlbarg "Our work allows a non-invasive, reproducible, sensitive and reliable approach of white matter alterations to better diagnose and treat Alzheimer's disease patients in the daily clinic; the whole team is very committed to improve the management of patients" he adds.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better brain care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With non-invasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, BrainTale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. BrainTale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, BrainTale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

For more information, please visit www.braintale.eu

