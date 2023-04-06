AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) of Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. (ASC) (Orlando, FL), Accredited Specialty Insurance Company (ASI) (Phoenix, AZ) and Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited (AIEL) (Malta). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term ICR of "bbb-" (Good) of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd (R&Q) (Bermuda) [AIM: RQIH], the non-operating holding company of the group. ASC, ASI and AIEL are wholly owned subsidiaries of R&Q.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect R&Q's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating actions follow the announcement on 4 April 2023, that R&Q is reviewing strategic options to separate its program management and legacy insurance businesses, and that the group is expected to report a material operating loss for 2022. AM Best had previously considered ASC, ASI and AIEL (the Accredited companies) to be strategically important to the R&Q group and will now review the impact of the likely separation on their rating fundamentals. Furthermore, the expected operating loss for 2022, driven by R&Q's legacy operations, will likely lead to a material weakening of the group's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

The ratings are expected to remain under review until AM Best has sufficient clarity over the rating fundamentals of the Accredited companies and the R&Q group, subsequent to their likely separation. It is considered probable that in the near future, the Accredited companies will form an independent rating unit, separate from R&Q.

