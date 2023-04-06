The Literacy Lab Announces Appointment of New Board Members

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / The Literacy Lab , a national non-profit organization that provides children - in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities - from age 3 through grade 3 with individualized, high-impact tutoring, today announced the appointment of 11 Directors to serve a new term on its Board.

The newly appointed Directors bring a diversity of backgrounds, skills, identities and lived experiences, and geographic locations to more fully reflect the communities that The Literacy Lab serves. The organization's mission is to provide students - in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities - with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success.

"We are excited to welcome such a stalwart group of professionals to join our Board of Directors. I am particularly excited with these appointments, as our Board now includes a former Tutor and Fellow," said Literacy Lab CEO Dr. Heather Jenkins . "We endeavor to build a board that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve and embraces our mission. I look forward to working closely with our board to leverage the diverse expertise and insight they each bring to our work to help move The Literacy Lab's mission forward."

The 11 board members began their two-year terms with The Literacy Lab effective January 5, 2023 and can serve a maximum of three terms. The board members are:

Dr. Michelle Harris Bondima , Statewide Coordinator for the Community College Leadership Program at Morgan State University; retired Dean of Business, Allied Health, Science and Math at Baltimore City Community College

, Statewide Coordinator for the Community College Leadership Program at Morgan State University; retired Dean of Business, Allied Health, Science and Math at Baltimore City Community College Jyllian Bradshaw, Esq. , Practicing Attorney at Lowndes Law Firm; former high school teacher

, Practicing Attorney at Lowndes Law Firm; former high school teacher Dr. Rima Brusi , Professor of Anthropology at Northern Arizona University; Founder, Director, and Principal Investigator of the University of Puerto Rico-Mayagüez's Center for University Access

, Professor of Anthropology at Northern Arizona University; Founder, Director, and Principal Investigator of the University of Puerto Rico-Mayagüez's Center for University Access Torren Cooper , District of Columbia of Public Schools Teacher; Former Literacy Lab Leading Men Fellow

, District of Columbia of Public Schools Teacher; Former Literacy Lab Leading Men Fellow Ashley Jenkins , Human Resources Director at Meta, the parent company of Facebook

, Human Resources Director at Meta, the parent company of Facebook Dr. Dana Kravchick , Founder and CEO of EdTech, a software platform for analyzing students' progress on digital learning tools and mastery outcomes to fully support personalized learning models

, Founder and CEO of EdTech, a software platform for analyzing students' progress on digital learning tools and mastery outcomes to fully support personalized learning models Dr. Manisha Maskay , Former Chief Public Health at Prism Health North Texas and the Former Public Health Administrator at Columbus Public Health

, Former Chief Public Health at Prism Health North Texas and the Former Public Health Administrator at Columbus Public Health Quinci Moody , Vice President of Finance and Operations at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies

, Vice President of Finance and Operations at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies Jermaine Myrie , Chief External Affairs Officer at uAspire

, Chief External Affairs Officer at uAspire Geraldine (GiGi) Northrop , School Library Media Specialist at Holyoke Public Schools; Former Literacy Lab Tutor

, School Library Media Specialist at Holyoke Public Schools; Former Literacy Lab Tutor Dr. Robert Simmons , Head of Social Impact & STEM Programs at Micron Technology

, Head of Social Impact & STEM Programs at Micron Technology Dr. Bweikia Steen , Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education at George Mason University

For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit https://theliteracylab.org .

About The Literacy Lab

The Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students - in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities - with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help close the literacy gap largely by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

# # #

Contact:

Lernard Freeman

The Literacy Lab

Director of Communications & Marketing

Phone: 908-271-8554

Fax: 888-426-8208

Email: lfreeman@theliteracylab.org

SOURCE: The Literacy Lab

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747862/The-Literacy-Lab-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Board-Members