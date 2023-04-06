Variphy Supports Call Analytics for Zoom Phone in Its Latest Release

Variphy 14.0 delivers powerful analytics and reporting features to Zoom Phone users.

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Variphy, the preferred unified communications reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today the release of Variphy 14.0, offering the feature Variphy Call Analytics for Zoom Phone.

Variphy

Variphy

"Our latest release adds Variphy Call Analytics and Reporting support for Zoom Phone," said Derek Falter, director of Product Development. "We're extremely excited to continue rounding out the list of platforms we support by adding Zoom."

Variphy Call Analytics for Zoom Phone overview:

Full analytics and historical reports

Variphy queries call history within Zoom Phone call history data, allowing users to quickly search, analyze, report and share with ease.

Call queue and Zoom Phone analytics, one Variphy dashboard

Variphy's drag-and-drop widgets combine call queue and Zoom Phone analytics on the same dashboard. Create statistical summaries, data tables and charts on the fly.

Variphy Call Analytics for Zoom Phone preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfBGW1c48Vo

Variphy 14.0 is just the latest version in the company's tradition of consistently delivering software updates and new products.

About Variphy

Variphy creates leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco CUCM, Zoom Phone, and Webex Calling platforms. Since 2004, it has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their UC environments. Product development, sales and marketing, service delivery, and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com.

Learn more about Variphy Call Analytics for Zoom Phone: https://www.variphy.com/zoom

Try Variphy Today: https://variphy.com/trial

View Our Partners: https://www.variphy.com/company/partners/

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Email: info@variphy.com

Contact Information

Variphy Info

info@variphy.com

SOURCE: Variphy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747784/Variphy-Supports-Call-Analytics-for-Zoom-Phone-in-Its-Latest-Release