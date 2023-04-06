OrboGraph to Host In-Person Check Fraud Roundtable in Charlotte

In depth interactive agenda will focus on best practices in check fraud detection and prevention

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / OrboGraph, a leading provider of intelligent payment automation and check fraud detection solutions, officially announced its Charlotte Check Fraud Roundtable meeting scheduled on May 22-23, 2023, at the Hilton Charlotte Airport in Charlotte, NC.

Check Fraud Roundtable -- Hosted by OrboGraph -- May 22-23, 2023 at the Hilton Charlotte Airport.

The OrboGraph Check Fraud Roundtable series started virtually in June and October of 2022 and is offered to check fraud prevention executives as well as check operations management at financial institutions who are looking to explore and share experiences, trends, and prevalent fraud use cases, while identifying key technological barriers within check fraud. The first two meetings have produced myriad of innovative ideas, identification of key challenges that banks are facing, as well as the OrboIntelligence Check Fraud Resources Hub - the centralized resource for primary and secondary research, industry trends, and 3rd party reports on check fraud.

Financial institutions are faced with a major challenge as, according to many industry experts, check fraud attempts have increased 3X from pre-pandemic levels. In a recent alert from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), officials indicated nearly double the number of SARS related to check fraud from 2021 to 2022 (350,000 to 680,000). As a thought leader in check fraud detection with more than two decades of hosting client and partner focused events, OrboGraph is uniquely positioned in the market as a facilitator for deploying solutions to the growing check fraud problem.

"Attendees can expect to learn about the latest strategies for detecting check fraud, including real-world case studies and demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies," stated Joe J. Gregory, Chief Strategy Officer at OrboGraph. "They will also have the opportunity to engage with fellow professionals in the payments industry, discuss common challenges, and share solutions."

"The client experience is a major component of OrboGraph's success," said Barry Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at OrboGraph. "We focus on delivering engaging content with an impactful agenda that ultimately generates meaningful innovations."

Topics covered during the session will include: 2022 check fraud metrics and expectations for 2023, new technology developments in the industry and at OrboGraph, alteration detection using Writer Verification, best practices for on-us and deposit fraud detection, optimizing consortium data, postal theft & dark web monitoring, as well as data-driven approaches to system/environment performance.

For more information on the in-person, Check Fraud Roundtable meeting and registration information, visit www.OrboGraph.com/check-fraud-roundtable-charlotte.

OrboGraph LLC. and OrboGraph LTD. (www.orbograph.com), an independent company of Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), is a premier developer and supplier of recognition solutions, payment negotiability, and check fraud detection for the U.S. check processing market. Nearly 4,000 financial institutions, service bureaus, and clearinghouses rely on OrboGraph technology to process billions of checks and payments annually.

