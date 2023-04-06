Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) (" Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous news release dated March 6, 2023, it has obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") with respect to the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into with 1844 Resources Inc. ("1844") (TSXV: EFF) concerning the Hawk Ridge nickel/copper project located in northeastern Quebec (the "Hawk Ridge Project").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell a 100% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project to 1844 in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances, and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into five phases. All terms disclosed in the news release dated March 6, 2023, are unchanged. Completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions including, but not limited to, final approval of the Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options. Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release and previous news release dated March 6, 2023, has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km2. Quebec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com or follow Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nickelnorth.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Quebec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Quebec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

