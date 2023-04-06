A stellar year for the InVance Capital team which sees them raise £7m for tech startups

LONDON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InVance Capital, a startup and private market funding platform has seen investment continue to grow and their investor network increasing worldwide to over 300,000 High Net Worth Individuals.

In spite of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis the InVance Capital team assisted companies such as ZipZero, TableYeti, NewPath, Navitas Digital and Coastr in securing circa £7m from their investor network.

Breakdown of companies:

TableYeti - The worlds only card machine with direct tipping to motivate your team, pay-at-table to turn your tables faster plus everything you need to process payments.

Coastr - A Digital Vehicle Rental Management Software for independent car and van rental businesses, enabling them to become fully digitised and benefit from immediate cost savings, higher fleet utilisation and revenue maximisation

ZipZero - A FinTech consumer app that allows consumers to become the beneficiary of their data's monetisation - in a way that is fully in their control whilst meaningfully impacting their household's finances

NewPath - A technology business which is focused on increasing access to smartphones in emerging markets by enabling customers to pay for their handsets via instalments

About InVance Capital

InVance Capital assists startups and private market opportunities with raising capital from their vast network of High Net Worth, Sophisticated and Accredited Investors. The InVance Capital platform provides a complete solution for startups and private market investments looking to raise capital, whilst giving qualified investors the opportunity to access and interact with unique proposals via a secure portal. For their UK opportunities, the InVance Capital platform is approved by Delio who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (ref. 773662)

Contact:

InVance Capital Team

Team@invance.co

+44 (0)20 7183 1095

