WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
04.04.23
17:07 Uhr
1,386 Euro
-0,026
-1,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4101,45215:39
1,4081,44215:39
Dow Jones News
06.04.2023 | 15:31
60 Leser
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Apr-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 April 2023

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')

2023 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 6 April 2023 to the PDMRs set out below.

PSP awards

PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options.

Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. 

Name     No. of shares subject to PSP  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
       Award              notification 
Paul Weir   652,155             1,134,068 
Mike Adams  279,556             726,082 
Luke Clements 267,227             547,819

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2022 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. 

Name     No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held 
       Share Award                following notification 
Paul Weir   33,368                  1,134,068 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                   Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status              CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment     Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                            JE00B55Q3P39 
                             i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                              Performance Share Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction         ii. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                              Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                             i. Nil cost 
                            652,155 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            ii. Nil cost 
                            33,368 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                            685,523 
       -Price 
                            Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction          6 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction         Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Luke Clements 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CFO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                267,227 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                267,227 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             6 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Michael Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)             279,556 shares 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                279,556 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             6 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 235610 
EQS News ID:  1603385 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
