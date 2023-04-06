DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 April 2023

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')

2023 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 6 April 2023 to the PDMRs set out below.

PSP awards

PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options.

Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years.

Name No. of shares subject to PSP Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following Award notification Paul Weir 652,155 1,134,068 Mike Adams 279,556 726,082 Luke Clements 267,227 547,819

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2022 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Total number of shares over which options/awards are held Share Award following notification Paul Weir 33,368 1,134,068 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan b) Nature of the transaction ii. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan i. Nil cost 652,155 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) ii. Nil cost 33,368 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 685,523 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 267,227 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 267,227 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 279,556 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 279,556 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

