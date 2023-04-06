Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Completes Continuance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce that it has continued from the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) as of April 5, 2023. The continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting held on July 7, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the continuance.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 44 owned-and-operated channels to 38+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of March, 2023.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email:info@gamelancer.com

