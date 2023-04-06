DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/04/2023) of GBP136.06m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/04/2023) of GBP136.06m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/04/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,274.96p 5,980,667 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,269.03p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,915.00p Discount to NAV 15.82% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 05/04/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.43 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.92 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.71 4 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.61 5 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.56 6 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.25 7 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.18 0.25p 8 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.09 9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 5.09 26.9231p 10 OSB Group Plc GBp1 4.89 11 Alpha Group International Plc 4.84 Ordinary 12 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 4.63 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.39 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.21 15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.03 Ordinary 25p 16 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.00 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.61 18 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.15 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.73 20 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.64 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

