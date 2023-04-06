Global communications firm will provide press office, content and social media services to the company's line up of leading asset management conferences

Foxon Media, a leading organizer of financial services events, has partnered with Cognito, the independent global communications agency focused on financial markets, technology, and the climate transition. Cognito will provide media and press functions; social media, and post-event content support for Foxon Media's The Summit for Asset Management (TSAM) portfolio, including TSAM New York, TSAM London, TSAM ESG New York, and TSAM ESG London.

The Foxon Media-Cognito partnership will bring together the collective knowledge and experience of both companies to create a collaborative approach. Leveraging Foxon Media's track record in producing and delivering industry leading conferences and Cognito's expertise in curating compelling content, this partnership is poised to deliver a truly comprehensive and engaging experience for attendees in 2023.

Drawing on its experience in connecting leading asset managers, Foxon Media is set to host TSAM ESG New York on April 19, 2023, focused on the future of ESG in sustainable finance and sustainability in the asset management industry. The inaugural conference takes place at the Conrad New York Downtown and features senior-level speakers from BlackRock, Citi, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs among many established firms.

Cognito had previously, in the years up to 2019, supported the TSAM brand and its highly respected conferences in the asset management and wealth management world.

Andrew Kerry, Managing Director of Foxon Media, said: "We are excited to partner again with Cognito in 2023. Cognito's expertise will offer a unique experience for attendees and provide a channel to deliver our highly curated sessions and content via social media and other platforms."

Andrew Marshall, Managing Director of Cognito US, said: "Cognito's experience serving the asset management industry, including investment firms, asset servicers, asset owners, and tech providers means we're perfectly placed as a partner for Foxon. We are delighted to provide our advice and services around its flagship TSAM events, a name with a long and respected history in the industry."

About Foxon Media

Foxon Media specializes in creating premier events for the financial services industry, bringing together leading asset managers and other key players to foster collaboration and drive innovation within the sector. Their events are designed to be leading-edge and facilitate the exchange of ideas, insights, and best practices to help the asset management sector as a whole to stay at the forefront of the industry.

About Cognito

Cognito is an integrated financial communications consulting firm for the finance and technology sectors. With offices in New York, Amsterdam, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Düsseldorf, and Singapore, we help firms improve their performance and manage their reputation. We provide planning, marketing, design, PR and social campaigns, together with proprietary software that delivers measurability and intelligence.

