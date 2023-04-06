Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 6
[06.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,467,042.00
|USD
|0
|117,817,224.50
|7.1547
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,165,790.00
|EUR
|0
|63,909,976.43
|6.9727
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,538,151.00
|GBP
|0
|53,565,182.95
|9.672
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,645,506.00
|GBP
|55,000.00
|15,275,186.07
|9.283
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|91,003,626.09
|119.0352