Trianz Strengthens HR Leadership with the Appointment of Vijayalakshmi R as Chief Human Capital Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is pleased to announce the appointment of Vijayalakshmi R as Chief Human Capital Officer. With this, Trianz continues to build a world-class team of senior leaders to fuel its next phase of growth as it evolves towards an 'IP Led Digital Transformation (DT) Services' model in a rapidly changing market.





Trianz has reinvented the technology services model - thanks to its 'IP led' approach using its own platforms, which make transformations faster, efficient in efforts, and more cost effective. Two such platforms are Concierto - a multi-cloud, zero code platform to Migrate, Manage, and Maximize public/private cloud and on-prem environments; and Extrica - a configurable data mesh platform that allows business and IT to harness data 'as-is and where-is'; thus bypassing large data management efforts to deliver analytics 50% faster. Extrica will soon be available on the AWS Marketplace, and both platforms are being rapidly embraced by large global enterprises.

"We invested in the digital transformation of Trianz first, and that has resulted in a very differentiated model to accelerate our clients' transformations. Our growth is being powered by the value and certainty of success we are providing to all our clients," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "Along with that comes a redefinition of our organization and talent life cycle."

Vijayalakshmi R (Viji) brings to Trianz over two decades of HR leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at Genpact, focusing on talent and leadership acquisition, organization design and development, and deploying performance models and cultures. Viji began her career at Wipro, followed by GE Capital International Services (now Genpact) and GE Healthcare, identifying and nurturing high-performing professionals and teams across all levels of the organization. An advocate for diversity and inclusion, Viji led Goldman Sachs India's Women's Network during her six years tenure with Goldman Sachs. She holds an MBA in Human Resource Management from XLRI Jamshedpur.

"We are excited to welcome Viji to Trianz as our Chief Human Capital Officer," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "Trianz has delivered client success by building out cutting edge tech platforms and Services on them. Joining as a centerpiece of this model is a future-proof and people-centric strategy. This combination is what guarantees the client and our success during a highly disruptive yet uncertain time. We are confident that Viji's global credibility and network in the technology industry, her leadership skills, and her experience in shaping organizations, leadership talent, and performance cultures will scale our Human Capital team to new heights and will be invaluable in driving our growth strategy forward."

"I am thrilled to join Trianz in such a dynamic and fast growth phase," said Vijayalakshmi R. "The Company's focus on IP led DT Services and innovation combined with Sri's passion and commitment to shaping talent for the future makes this an exciting challenge. It's no wonder the company has been voted as a Great Place to Work two years in a row. I look forward to working with the Trianz team to align the HR strategy to organization growth objectives as we attract, develop, and retain the best talent in the industry."

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz' portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

Authored by Sri Manchala, Crossing the Digital Faultline is a data-driven analysis of digital transformations worldwide. It explores the causal factors, the tectonic shifts we will see across industries worldwide and the art and science of leading transformations successfully.

