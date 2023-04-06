Latest BIS Research Report Projects the Global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market to Reach $10.72 Billion by 2033

Europe accounted for the highest share of 29.88% in the global UAV (SATCOM) market in 2022, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region.

FREMONT, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.





According to this study, the global UAV SATCOM market was valued at $9.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.72 billion by 2033.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for UAV SATCOM:

Evolving size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements for UAV SATCOM terminals

Enabling beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations

Increased deployment of satellite constellations

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Arunkumar Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "With the unmanned aerial vehicles market growing across commercial and military domains, the deployment of drones in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) operations is also on the rise. The extension of the operational range for such missions is driving the uptake of IC engines to replace electric propulsion capabilities. Given these circumstances, one of the consequences is the increasing need for SATCOM deployment onboard the drones deployed in such BLOS operations. The demand for UAV SATCOM solutions is growing and will only continue to grow. It is imperative for the market participants to better understand the key drone segments and use-cases where SATCOM solutions are a must-have, both from a forward-fit and a retro-fit perspective."

Agriculture and Forestry Projected to Lead the Application Segment

UAVs can operate at high altitudes and in remote areas, making them useful for various applications such as surveillance, monitoring, search and rescue, and scientific research. Therefore, one of the key findings from this study by BIS Research was the leading application segment for the global UAV SATCOM market.

According to the study, out of the many different industrial applications such as cinematography, civil surveillance, agriculture and forestry, disaster management, marine surveillance, and more, it is the agriculture and forestry application that is expected to generate the highest revenue between 2023-2033.

The global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market for the agriculture and forestry segment reported revenue generation of $2.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period 2023-2033 to reach approximately $3 billion by 2033.

Major Industry Leaders in the UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market

The companies profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Aerospace Communications, Thales Group, Get SAT Ltd., Viasat Inc., Harvest Technology Group Pty Limited., SKYTRAC Systems Ltd., Gilat Satellite Networks, Inmarsat Global Limited, CTECH, Indra, Cowave Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., Hughes Network Systems, LLC, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market

On January 2023 , as part of the 'Iris Air Traffic Modernization Program,' Inmarsat Global Limited and the European Space Agency (ESA) signed a contract to develop a tiny satellite terminal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), clearing the path for their safe integration into commercial airspace.

, as part of the 'Iris Air Traffic Modernization Program,' Inmarsat Global Limited and the European Space Agency (ESA) signed a contract to develop a tiny satellite terminal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), clearing the path for their safe integration into commercial airspace. On December 2022 , Inmarsat Global Limited collaborated with LikeAbird, a manufacturer of innovative systems, products, and solutions for the UAV and robotics industries, to drive technology development and reinforce Velaris as the BVLOS service of choice.

, Inmarsat Global Limited collaborated with LikeAbird, a manufacturer of innovative systems, products, and solutions for the UAV and robotics industries, to drive technology development and reinforce Velaris as the BVLOS service of choice. In November 2022 , Gilat Satellite Networks signed a multi-year, multimillion-dollar strategic agreement with a UAV manufacturer to enable advanced capabilities in high/medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles via next-generation BRP60 satellite communication terminals.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/latest-bis-research-report-projects-the-global-uav-satellite-communication-satcom-market-to-reach-10-72-billion-by-2033--301791638.html