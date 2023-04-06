Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections (the "Company"), today announced that TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small and mid-caps, has initiated coverage of its shares.

In its initiation study published on April 6, 2023, TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a "Buy" recommendation and valued the company at EUR 6.2 per share1

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research. Pherecydes Pharma announced on February 15, 2023 its plan to merge with Erytech, which will be subject to the approval of the respective shareholders of both companies.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

1 This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and dissemination service has been agreed between Pherecydes Pharma and TP ICAP Midcap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005506/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Thibaut du Fayet

CEO

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 00 15