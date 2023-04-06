Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2023 | 17:50
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Trust Gives Back With Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Northern Trust

We had the pleasure of meeting some incredible volunteers from the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind at our offices in Limerick and Dublin last week and they even brought with them some four legged friends - Logan, Tommy, Lexi, Oonagh and Vinny.

We were delighted to host an internal event for this great charity.

Our gift to them will help go towards training and taking care of Guide and Assistance Dogs and Ambassador Dogs. The support these dogs provide is invaluable, an Assistant Dog is trained to work with a child with autism and their family.

Northern Trust is also delighted to announce we have sponsored a puppy, proudly named "Vinny". At 9 weeks old we are thrilled to hear he is now placed with his puppy raiser who will raise him over the next 12 months starting his journey through the guide programme.

Best of luck Vinny!

Northern Trust, Thursday, April 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747973/Northern-Trust-Gives-Back-With-Irish-Guide-Dogs-for-the-Blind

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.