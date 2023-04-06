Northern Trust Gives Back With Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Northern Trust

We had the pleasure of meeting some incredible volunteers from the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind at our offices in Limerick and Dublin last week and they even brought with them some four legged friends - Logan, Tommy, Lexi, Oonagh and Vinny.

We were delighted to host an internal event for this great charity.

Our gift to them will help go towards training and taking care of Guide and Assistance Dogs and Ambassador Dogs. The support these dogs provide is invaluable, an Assistant Dog is trained to work with a child with autism and their family.

Northern Trust is also delighted to announce we have sponsored a puppy, proudly named "Vinny". At 9 weeks old we are thrilled to hear he is now placed with his puppy raiser who will raise him over the next 12 months starting his journey through the guide programme.

Best of luck Vinny!

