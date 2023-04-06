Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
PR Newswire
06.04.2023 | 18:00
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2023

PR Newswire

London, April 6

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 March 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,675,704.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2023

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIFFinancialsLuxembourg13.1
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSpFinancialsLuxembourg7.1
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.2
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.0
5Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.4
6OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.4
7Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.3
8ENIEnergyItaly2.3
9Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.2
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
11Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance2.1
12NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.0
13SanofiHealth CareFrance2.0
14Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.0
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.9
16General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.9
17Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.8
18PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.8
19TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.8
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.4
21Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.4
22Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.4
Total equity investments61.6
Cash and other net assets38.4
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2023

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK35.6
Japan9.5
United Kingdom8.7
Americas5.5
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.3
Cash and other net assets38.4
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2023

% of Net Assets
Financials24.5
Industrials8.2
Consumer Staples6.8
Health Care5.5
Energy5.5
Information Technology4.1
Communication Services3.8
Consumer Discretionary1.8
Real Estate1.4
Cash and other net assets38.4
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

06 April 2023

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.