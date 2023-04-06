Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2023
London, April 6
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 March 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,675,704.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2023
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|13.1
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.1
|3
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.2
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|5
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|6
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.4
|7
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.3
|8
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.3
|9
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.2
|10
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|11
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|2.1
|12
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.0
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.0
|14
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|15
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|1.9
|16
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.9
|17
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.8
|18
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.8
|19
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|20
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.4
|21
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.4
|22
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.4
|Total equity investments
|61.6
|Cash and other net assets
|38.4
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2023
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|35.6
|Japan
|9.5
|United Kingdom
|8.7
|Americas
|5.5
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|38.4
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2023
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|24.5
|Industrials
|8.2
|Consumer Staples
|6.8
|Health Care
|5.5
|Energy
|5.5
|Information Technology
|4.1
|Communication Services
|3.8
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.8
|Real Estate
|1.4
|Cash and other net assets
|38.4
|100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
06 April 2023