Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2023

As at 31 March 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,675,704.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2023

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF Financials Luxembourg 13.1 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp Financials Luxembourg 7.1 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.2 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.4 6 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 7 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.3 8 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 9 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.2 10 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.1 11 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.1 12 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 2.0 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.0 14 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.0 15 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.9 16 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.9 17 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.8 18 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 19 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 20 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.4 21 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.4 22 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 Total equity investments 61.6 Cash and other net assets 38.4 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2023

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 35.6 Japan 9.5 United Kingdom 8.7 Americas 5.5 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.3 Cash and other net assets 38.4 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2023

% of Net Assets Financials 24.5 Industrials 8.2 Consumer Staples 6.8 Health Care 5.5 Energy 5.5 Information Technology 4.1 Communication Services 3.8 Consumer Discretionary 1.8 Real Estate 1.4 Cash and other net assets 38.4 100.0

