IZEA Worldwide, Inc.: IZEA Research Reveals 42% of Gen Z Turns to TikTok Before Making Major Purchases

Orlando, Florida, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, released its latest research report, "Trust in Influencer Marketing," today. The report is based on U.S. consumer sentiment and examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing in terms of consumer trust and engagement.

The survey found that 31% of respondents ages 18-29 named TikTok as their preferred platform for influencing, up from 19% in the 2022 report. TikTok's growing influence was also seen in purchasing decisions. The survey showed that 42% of respondents ages 18-29, a large portion of Gen Z, use TikTok to research products and services before making a purchase.

"Influencers are a critical component of today's consumer buying process, especially with millennials and Gen Z and the rise of TikTok," said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "Consumers are inundated with ads from every angle yet have turned to trusted influencers whose opinions they value more than traditional advertising or celebrity endorsements. The authentic engagement between creators and their supporters can influence followers into loyal customers - resulting in increased sales for brands with an influencer marketing strategy."

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

35% of all respondents say influencer posts are the best way to get them to try new products.

62% of social media users trust social media influencers over A-list celebrities.

50% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.

Consumers 60 and under say influencer posts are the No. 1 way to get them to try a new product.

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

35% of all respondents say influencer posts are the best way to get them to try new products.

62% of social media users trust social media influencers over A-list celebrities.

50% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.

Consumers 60 and under say influencer posts are the No. 1 way to get them to try a new product.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

Social media influencers reach 90% of all respondents ages 18-29.

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are the top picks for all social media users.

Women are more likely to say Instagram and Facebook are the top ways to promote products. Men are more likely to say YouTube is their No. 1 method of being influenced to buy products.

Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,299 U.S. social media users ages 18 to 60-plus. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers' key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

The report is available to download for free here: Trust in Influencer Marketing.

If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com.





About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA"), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "can," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "hope," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "likely," "projects," "plans," "pursue," "resulting in," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA's ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.







IZEA Research Reveals 42% of Gen Z Turns to TikTok Before Making Major Purchases

50% of All Respondents Have Purchased Products After Seeing them Used by Influencers