Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
WKN: A1XBG1 ISIN: FR0011665280 Ticker-Symbol: 1F1 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
17:20 Uhr
4,890 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.04.2023 | 18:23
FIGEAC AERO: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2023/24

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has published its financial publication schedule for the financial year 2023/24 (ended 31 March 2024).

Publications are to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.

- 24 May 2023: Full-year revenue 2022/23
- 4 July 2023:Full-year results 2022/23
- 6 September 2023:First quarter revenue 2023/24
- 13 November 2023:Half-year and second quarter revenue 2023/24
- 12 December 2023: Half-year results 2023/24
- 31 January 2024:Third quarter revenue 2023/24


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal
structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco,
Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €281.9 million in the financial year to March 31, 2022.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Simon Derbanne
Head of Investor Relations and Public Affairs
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
