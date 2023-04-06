Cocoa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Math Trend, a mathematical engineering company based in Cocoa, Florida, has launched a new forecast indicator for all kinds of financial assets. The indicator, called the Math Trend Indicator (MTI), is based on an integral form of neuronal network and non-linear equations to find all correlations between inputs and estimate the future trend using probabilistic analysis. The MTI was officially released in January of 2023 after being in development for ten years. This algorithm has been adapted to process the immense amount of data from the financial markets that no other known company can process. The MTI can be used with any kind of financial asset: indexes, currencies, commodities, bonds, ETFs, stocks, etc.

Math Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/161181_bbab14be244f0902_001full.jpg

Math Trend's website published a study exhibiting the success of the MTI during the period March 2009 to December 2022 with different assets. Using a basic algorithm of Buying/Selling with an MTI fixed limit, with 0% commission, the study obtained the following results:

Index MTI Asset ETF MTI Buy Limit MTI Sell Limit Trading Yield Market Yield Alpha Number of Operations First Buy Date Last Sell Date S&P 500 IVV 8.70% -13.10% 539.4% 365.8% 173.6% 10 3/18/2009 9/28/2022 US 10Y IEF -4.01% 7.06% 34.7% 1.2% 33.4% 202 3/12/2009 12/27/2022 STOXX50 IEV 0.10% -8.55% 109.3% 74.1% 35.2% 30 3/17/2009 6/15/2022 DXY US Dollar UUP 2.44% -2.33% 37.2% 11.7% 25.5% 66 3/3/2009 10/5/2022



Main results of the trading simulations with the Math Trend Indicator (MTI) Source: math-trend.com

"We started with a forecast algorithm, which is still used in many industries, and found great success. Our goal with the MTI was to adapt this algorithm to the financial market in order to reduce risk for investors," stated Francisco Barriga, the co-founder of Math Trend. "The MTI achieves forecasting future trends to help investors to make better decisions."

About: Pablo Castillo and Francisco Barriga founded Math Trend in Chile of 2013. Math Trend provides predictive analytics and financial forecasting. The company doesn't manage third-party funds or do any financial advisory.

To learn more about Math Trend, go to www.math-trend.com.

Contact:

Francisco Barriga

francisco.barriga@math-trend.com

Math Trend

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161181