Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
WKN: A3D2W7 ISIN: CA1130041058 Ticker-Symbol: RW5 
München
06.04.23
16:40 Uhr
29,140 Euro
+0,265
+0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2023 | 21:22
66 Leser
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) announced that it has filed its 2022 annual materials on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles.

Please note that Brookfield Asset Management's returns and reports will be filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at https://bam.brookfield.com. Hard copies of annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
 Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.