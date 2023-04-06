Texas Capital Bank Launches 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital is proud to announce the publishing of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. As the first ESG report in the firm's history, Texas Capital is committing to what it calls "Our Values in Action," highlighting environmental, social and governance issues in a new way. Historically, the firm published an annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, but has transitioned to the "Our Values in Action" report demonstrating commitment to shaping the next era for Texas Capital and the desire to be the prominent, leading corporate citizen in Texas.

Throughout the past year, Texas Capital embarked on a journey of building, refining, and transforming its business and culture. The firm has utilized grit to harness greatness. With the recognition as America's most trusted bank by Newsweek as proof of that progress, Texas Capital has set ambitious goals and celebrated major milestones toward the goal of becoming the premier financial services firm headquartered in Texas.

In 2021, Texas Capital's Environmental, Social, and Governance Council (ESG Council) was formed, consisting of leaders across the firm whose purpose is to identify ESG opportunities, set goals, monitor progress, and report outcomes. The ESG Council is governed by the firm's board of directors.

In this report, Texas Capital shares not only the continued work serving communities in need, but also the initiatives the firm has undertaken in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; employee training programs; consumer protections; and more. In many cases, the firm has been aiming to quietly go above and beyond in serving clients, colleagues, and communities, but this is the first time it has shared its story in this specific way. Texas Capital is proud to report the firm's progress and set bold goals for the future.

