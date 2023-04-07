DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 161.3715

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5527410

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

