DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USIC LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.9115

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2915604

CODE: USIC LN

ISIN: LU1285959885

