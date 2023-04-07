DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist
DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 186.4859
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268911
CODE: WLDU LN
ISIN: FR0011669845

