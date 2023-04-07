DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023

FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 946.893

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1003482

CODE: JAPB LN

ISIN: LU2099287448

