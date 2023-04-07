Anzeige
Katastrophe! Der aktuelle 3CX-Hack und der 5-Sterne-Analyst!
Dow Jones News
07.04.2023 | 09:58
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.1636

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 439009

CODE: GOVD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2099288503 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GOVD LN 
Sequence No.:  235769 
EQS News ID:  1603967 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
