Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.6842

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7586304

CODE: AEJL LN

ISIN: LU1900068328

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068328

